Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Riot Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -16.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 314.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.25 and $16.07. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 30.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 19.47 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is currently priced at $13.48. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.89 after opening at $13.83. The day’s lowest price was $12.75 before the stock closed at $13.50.

Riot Platforms Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.07 on 04/19/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.25 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 119.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.25B and boasts a workforce of 489 employees.

Riot Platforms Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Riot Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.22, with a change in price of +8.85. Similarly, Riot Platforms Inc. recorded 16,470,467 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +191.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIOT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RIOT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Riot Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.30%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 92.39% and 93.60% respectively.

RIOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 297.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 119.54%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RIOT has fallen by 101.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 47.16%.

