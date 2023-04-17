Home  »  Finance   »  Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock: 52...

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -95.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.44%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.08 and $2.21. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 40.52 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 17.05 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $0.09. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.1075 after an opening price of $0.10. The stock briefly fell to $0.0902 before ending the session at $0.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.21 on 09/20/22 and the lowest value was $0.08 on 12/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.40M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1073, with a change in price of -0.06. Similarly, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. recorded 14,051,443 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.33%.

PBTS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. over the last 50 days is 15.38%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.57% and 38.24%, respectively.

PBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -9.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -55.64%. The price of PBTS leaped by -1.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.55%.

