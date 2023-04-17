Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Plug Power Inc.’s current trading price is -71.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.57%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $8.90 and $31.56. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 25.22 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 18.88 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is $9.04. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $9.41 after opening at $9.31. The stock touched a low of $8.88 before closing at $9.30.

In terms of market performance, Plug Power Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $31.56 on 08/25/22, while the lowest value was $8.90 on 04/14/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.52B and boasts a workforce of 3353 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Plug Power Inc.

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Plug Power Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.82, with a change in price of -7.26. Similarly, Plug Power Inc. recorded 17,655,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.54%.

How PLUG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLUG stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

PLUG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Plug Power Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 1.60%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.14% and 13.73%, respectively.

PLUG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -52.25%. The price of PLUG leaped by -23.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.48%.