OXY’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.41%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OXY has fallen by 7.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.31%.

At present, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has a stock price of $63.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $64.9902 after an opening price of $64.74. The day’s lowest price was $64.04, and it closed at $64.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $77.13 on 08/29/22 and a low of $51.53 for the same time frame on 04/25/22.

52-week price history of OXY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current trading price is -18.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$51.53 and $77.13. The Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 3.11 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 14.01 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.17B and boasts a workforce of 11973 employees.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Occidental Petroleum Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.27, with a change in price of -7.86. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum Corporation recorded 13,032,794 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.03%.

OXY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OXY stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.97.

OXY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 68.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 67.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.73% and 80.89%, respectively.

