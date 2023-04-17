Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -37.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.94%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.26 and $7.48. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 14.59 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 26.28 million over the last three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) currently has a stock price of $4.66. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.77 after opening at $4.72. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.59 before it closed at $4.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $7.48 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.26, recorded on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.88B and boasts a workforce of 6068 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Nu Holdings Ltd.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Nu Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.35, with a change in price of +0.28. Similarly, Nu Holdings Ltd. recorded 24,743,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.39%.

How NU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NU stands at 3.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

NU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Nu Holdings Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 37.86%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.02% and 52.41%, respectively.

NU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NU has fallen by 4.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.02%.