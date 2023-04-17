Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nokia Oyj’s current trading price is -9.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.10%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.08 and $5.41. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 16.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 17.43 million over the last 3 months.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) stock is currently valued at $4.90. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.97 after opening at $4.95. The stock briefly dropped to $4.88 before ultimately closing at $4.94.

The market performance of Nokia Oyj’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.41 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.08 on 10/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.79B and boasts a workforce of 86896 employees.

Nokia Oyj: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Nokia Oyj as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.75, with a change in price of +0.17. Similarly, Nokia Oyj recorded 16,913,793 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOK stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

NOK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Nokia Oyj over the last 50 days is 87.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 86.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.94% and 89.85%, respectively.

NOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.64%. The price of NOK increased 9.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.62%.