Nektar Therapeutics: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 194.94M Market Cap

The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is currently priced at $0.93. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.09 after opening at $1.07. The day’s lowest price was $0.9102 before the stock closed at $1.03.

Nektar Therapeutics’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.26 on 08/15/22 and a low of $0.60 for the same time frame on 03/30/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of NKTR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Nektar Therapeutics’s current trading price is -85.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.42%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.60 and $6.26. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 7.29 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.77 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -61.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 194.94M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Nektar Therapeutics as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1263, with a change in price of -2.50. Similarly, Nektar Therapeutics recorded 3,674,915 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.03%.

Examining NKTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NKTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NKTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Nektar Therapeutics’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.45%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.44%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.88% and 56.15%, respectively.

NKTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -59.06% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -73.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NKTR has leaped by -18.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.94%.