NCMI’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 58.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.30%. The price of NCMI fallen by 104.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 160.67%.

The stock price for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) currently stands at $0.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.3855 after starting at $0.355. The stock’s lowest price was $0.3128 before closing at $0.43.

National CineMedia Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.57 on 04/19/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.10 on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of NCMI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. National CineMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -86.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 245.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.10 and $2.57. The National CineMedia Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 27.8 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 12.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.10M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

National CineMedia Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating National CineMedia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2735, with a change in price of -0.17. Similarly, National CineMedia Inc. recorded 8,475,050 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.73%.

NCMI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, National CineMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 45.09%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.69% and 54.56%, respectively.