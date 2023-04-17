Navigating ANY Stock: Sphere 3D Corp. Journey

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) currently has a stock price of $0.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.48 after opening at $0.43. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.421 before it closed at $0.40.

The stock market performance of Sphere 3D Corp. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.81 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.23, recorded on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of ANY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sphere 3D Corp.’s current trading price is -76.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.23 and $1.81. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.95 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.79M and boasts a workforce of 429 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3572, with a change in price of +0.06. Similarly, Sphere 3D Corp. recorded 1,035,957 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.27%.

ANY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ANY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp. over the last 50 days is at 67.24%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 72.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.98% and 72.49%, respectively.

ANY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 57.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ANY has fallen by 43.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.16%.