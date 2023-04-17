Navigating AAPL Stock: Apple Inc. Journey

Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock is currently valued at $165.21. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $166.32 after opening at $164.59. The stock briefly dropped to $163.82 before ultimately closing at $165.56.

Apple Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $176.15 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $124.17 on 01/03/23.

52-week price history of AAPL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Apple Inc.’s current trading price is -6.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $124.17 to $176.15. In the Technology sector, the Apple Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 48.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.65.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2619.48B and boasts a workforce of 164000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 147.00, with a change in price of +14.49. Similarly, Apple Inc. recorded 69,538,961 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.61%.

Examining AAPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAPL stands at 1.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

AAPL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Apple Inc. over the last 50 days is 92.89%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.63% and 72.70%, respectively.

AAPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 27.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 19.42%. The price of AAPL increased 7.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.33%.