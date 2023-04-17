MULN Stock: Exploring Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Growth

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has a current stock price of $0.10. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.1034 after opening at $0.1015. The stock’s low for the day was $0.0981, and it eventually closed at $0.10.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.37 on 04/18/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.09 on 03/28/23.

52-week price history of MULN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -95.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.09 and $2.37. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 161.49 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 239.36 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 221.22M and boasts a workforce of 118 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2401, with a change in price of -0.17. Similarly, Mullen Automotive Inc. recorded 231,383,375 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.41%.

MULN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Mullen Automotive Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 3.17%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.88% and 22.79%, respectively.

MULN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -65.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -59.56%. The price of MULN leaped by -32.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.48%.