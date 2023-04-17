MU Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $62.63. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $63.22 after opening at $63.18. It dipped to a low of $61.765 before ultimately closing at $63.00.

Micron Technology Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $76.23 on 04/20/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $48.43 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of MU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Micron Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -17.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $48.43 and $76.23. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 14.94 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 16.45 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.95B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Micron Technology Inc.

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Micron Technology Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.44, with a change in price of +3.89. Similarly, Micron Technology Inc. recorded 16,114,905 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.62%.

MU Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MU stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

MU Stock Stochastic Average

Micron Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 84.65%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.42% and 84.88%, respectively.

MU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MU has fallen by 15.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.95%.