MediaAlpha Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has a current stock price of $10.23. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $13.12 after opening at $13.00. The stock’s low for the day was $9.9001, and it eventually closed at $13.03.

The market performance of MediaAlpha Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.01 on 02/24/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.59, recorded on 08/09/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of MAX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MediaAlpha Inc.’s current trading price is -39.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.59 and $17.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.74 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 822.90M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For MediaAlpha Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating MediaAlpha Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.71, with a change in price of -3.46. Similarly, MediaAlpha Inc. recorded 206,409 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.27%.

MAX Stock Stochastic Average

MediaAlpha Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 4.64%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.50% and 14.55%, respectively.

MAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 2.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.01%. The price of MAX leaped by -26.24% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -27.50%.