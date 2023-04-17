Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Marpai Inc.’s current trading price is -7.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 169.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.69 and $2.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 61.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.23 million over the last 3 months.

Marpai Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.03 on 04/14/23 and the lowest value was $0.69 on 08/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 133.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.89M and boasts a workforce of 303 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9279, with a change in price of +0.74. Similarly, Marpai Inc. recorded 772,242 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRAI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MRAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Marpai Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 43.10%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.34% and 51.29% respectively.

MRAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 159.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 90.82%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MRAI has fallen by 103.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 117.44%.