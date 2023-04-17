Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Marathon Oil Corporation’s current trading price is -24.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.99%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $19.42 and $33.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.7 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 10.87 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is currently priced at $25.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $25.94 after opening at $25.81. The day’s lowest price was $25.52 before the stock closed at $25.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $33.42 on 11/07/22 and the lowest value was $19.42 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.16B and boasts a workforce of 1570 employees.

Marathon Oil Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Marathon Oil Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.33, with a change in price of -5.41. Similarly, Marathon Oil Corporation recorded 10,596,324 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRO stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

MRO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Marathon Oil Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 66.41%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.03% and 83.21% respectively.

MRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.74% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MRO has fallen by 14.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.00%.