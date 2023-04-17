Lyell Immunopharma Inc. Inc. (LYEL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -31.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -65.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LYEL has fallen by 7.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.41%.

At present, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has a stock price of $2.36. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.81 after an opening price of $2.76. The day’s lowest price was $2.335, and it closed at $2.77.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.74 on 09/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.83 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of LYEL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -73.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.83 and $8.74. The Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.8 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.03 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 691.41M and boasts a workforce of 274 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.95, with a change in price of -2.05. Similarly, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. recorded 1,094,686 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.49%.

LYEL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LYEL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LYEL Stock Stochastic Average

Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.55%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.91% and 77.20%, respectively.