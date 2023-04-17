Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current trading price is -12.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $15.77 and $20.20. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.59 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 12.97 million observed over the last three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) currently has a stock price of $17.74. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.90 after opening at $17.82. The lowest recorded price for the day was $17.70 before it closed at $17.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.20 on 06/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $15.77 on 06/17/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.95B and boasts a workforce of 10525 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Kinder Morgan Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.90, with a change in price of -0.67. Similarly, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded 12,890,586 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.64%.

How KMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KMI stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

KMI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kinder Morgan Inc. over the past 50 days is 64.26%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 88.89% and 90.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

KMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KMI has fallen by 7.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.06%.