KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. KeyCorp’s current trading price is -45.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.60 and $22.17. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 16.91 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 21.59 million observed over the last three months.

KeyCorp (KEY) currently has a stock price of $12.09. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $12.57 after opening at $12.55. The lowest recorded price for the day was $11.97 before it closed at $12.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KeyCorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $22.17 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $9.60 on 03/13/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.37B and boasts a workforce of 18891 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for KeyCorp

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating KeyCorp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.68, with a change in price of -6.58. Similarly, KeyCorp recorded 17,073,176 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.24%.

How KEY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KEY stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

KEY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of KeyCorp over the last 50 days is at 23.24%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 58.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.56% and 62.42%, respectively.

KEY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KEY has fallen by 2.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.51%.