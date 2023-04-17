INSP’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $142.74 to $282.31 – What’s Next for Investors?

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) current stock price is $261.26. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $261.77 after opening at $248.32. The stock’s lowest point was $247.05 before it closed at $246.97.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $282.31 on 02/15/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $142.74 on 05/10/22.

52-week price history of INSP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -7.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $142.74 and $282.31. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.20B and boasts a workforce of 755 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Inspire Medical Systems Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 248.04, with a change in price of +47.25. Similarly, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. recorded 314,209 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.08%.

INSP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INSP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INSP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 64.38%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.38% and 58.95%, respectively.

INSP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 56.77%. The price of INSP increased 7.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.64%.