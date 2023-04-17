Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -77.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.05%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.27 and $26.16. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.54 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.15 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is currently priced at $5.80. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.125 after opening at $5.95. The day’s lowest price was $5.53 before the stock closed at $5.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $26.16 on 04/21/22 and a low of $5.27 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 836.92M and boasts a workforce of 885 employees.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.21, with a change in price of -4.93. Similarly, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. recorded 2,901,588 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HPP stands at 1.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

HPP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. over the last 50 days is 7.67%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.48% and 31.64%, respectively.

HPP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -40.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.02%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HPP has leaped by -16.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.95%.