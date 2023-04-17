Home  »  Industry   »  HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s Bumpy Roa...

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) current stock price is $1.34. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.44 after opening at $1.23. The stock’s lowest point was $1.18 before it closed at $1.21.

52-week price history of HUBC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s current trading price is -92.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.05 and $16.98. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.04 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.96 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.70M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

HUBC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBC stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

HUBC Stock Stochastic Average

HUBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -89.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -86.64%. The price of HUBC decreased -32.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.52%.

