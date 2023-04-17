Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hanesbrands Inc.’s current trading price is -67.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.82 and $14.90 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 13.15 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) currently stands at $4.80. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.00 after starting at $4.92. The stock’s lowest price was $4.83 before closing at $4.86.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $14.90 on 04/21/22 and a low of $4.82 for the same time frame on 04/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.71B and boasts a workforce of 51000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.17, with a change in price of -2.00. Similarly, Hanesbrands Inc. recorded 11,644,551 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HBI stands at 9.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.07.

HBI Stock Stochastic Average

Hanesbrands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.44%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.64% and 23.36%, respectively.

HBI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -24.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.16%. The price of HBI leaped by -7.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.90%.