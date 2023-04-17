First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. First Republic Bank’s current trading price is -92.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.52 and $171.09 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 23.23 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 33.84 million over the last three months.

At present, First Republic Bank (FRC) has a stock price of $13.12. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $13.93 after an opening price of $13.93. The day’s lowest price was $13.04, and it closed at $13.61.

First Republic Bank ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $171.09 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $11.52 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

First Republic Bank (FRC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.49B and boasts a workforce of 7213 employees.

First Republic Bank: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating First Republic Bank as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.96, with a change in price of -109.20. Similarly, First Republic Bank recorded 21,434,660 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRC stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

FRC Stock Stochastic Average

First Republic Bank’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.18%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.02% and 7.50%, respectively.

FRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -89.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -89.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FRC has leaped by -57.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.49%.