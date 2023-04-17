Domo Inc. (DOMO) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Domo Inc.’s current trading price is -69.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.35 and $51.22. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.78 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has a stock price of $15.64. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $15.76 after an opening price of $14.47. The day’s lowest price was $14.22, and it closed at $14.47.

Domo Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $51.22 on 04/19/22 and a low of $11.35 for the same time frame on 01/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Domo Inc. (DOMO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 504.08M and boasts a workforce of 967 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.23, with a change in price of +1.99. Similarly, Domo Inc. recorded 686,858 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.58%.

DOMO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Domo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 54.00%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 74.41% and 67.37% respectively.

DOMO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 9.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DOMO has fallen by 27.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.05%.