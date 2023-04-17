DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. DISH Network Corporation’s current trading price is -76.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.72 and $33.74. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.92 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is $8.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.335 after an opening price of $8.28. The stock briefly fell to $7.72 before ending the session at $7.84.

DISH Network Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $33.74 on 04/18/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.72 on 04/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.43B and boasts a workforce of 14200 employees.

DISH Network Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating DISH Network Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.83, with a change in price of -7.23. Similarly, DISH Network Corporation recorded 5,934,886 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DISH stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

DISH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, DISH Network Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.90%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.07% and 12.42% respectively.

DISH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -42.77% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -40.22%. The price of DISH leaped by -15.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.31%.