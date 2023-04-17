DFLI: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -49.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DFLI has fallen by 120.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 86.65%.

At present, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has a stock price of $6.07. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.4399 after an opening price of $4.40. The day’s lowest price was $3.9502, and it closed at $4.29.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $28.75 on 12/20/22 and the lowest value was $2.54 on 03/31/23.

52-week price history of DFLI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -78.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 138.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.54 and $28.75. The Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.45 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 181.30M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.53, with a change in price of -2.38. Similarly, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. recorded 155,828 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.93%.

DFLI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DFLI stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DFLI Stock Stochastic Average

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.90%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.24% and 62.86%, respectively.