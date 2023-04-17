DBD’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -41.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -67.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DBD has leaped by -64.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.79%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) currently has a stock price of $0.83. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.91 after opening at $0.90. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.805 before it closed at $0.90.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.04 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.70, recorded on 03/21/23.

52-week price history of DBD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current trading price is -86.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.70 and $6.04. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.96 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.62M and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9892, with a change in price of -1.52. Similarly, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated recorded 2,839,596 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.89%.

DBD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated over the last 50 days is at 3.96%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 18.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.90% and 12.86%, respectively.