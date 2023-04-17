CXAI’s Stock Market Adventure: 37.54% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 37.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 38.22%. The price of CXAI fallen by 237.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 823.33%.

The stock price for CXApp Inc. (CXAI) currently stands at $13.85. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $21.00 after starting at $18.75. The stock’s lowest price was $11.50 before closing at $7.13.

CXApp Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $13.47 on 04/14/23 and a low of $1.21 for the same time frame on 04/11/23.

52-week price history of CXAI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. CXApp Inc.’s current trading price is 2.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1044.53%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.21 and $13.47. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 36.85 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.57 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 100.27M and boasts a workforce of 87 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.46, with a change in price of +3.83. Similarly, CXApp Inc. recorded 2,206,085 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.22%.

CXAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CXAI stands at 1.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CXAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CXApp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 63.87%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.41% and 25.93% respectively.