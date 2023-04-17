Company’s Banking Shares: Up -31.58% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

The current stock price for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $2.81. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.84 after opening at $2.77. It dipped to a low of $2.76 before ultimately closing at $2.81.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.11 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value being $2.34 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of BBD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -31.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.34 and $4.11. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 30.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 32.32 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.28B and boasts a workforce of 75591 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.71, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 34,637,035 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.75%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. over the last 50 days is at 83.36%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 83.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.55% and 87.16%, respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.99% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BBD has fallen by 9.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.49%.