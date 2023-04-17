Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -6.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $38.60 and $53.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.6 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 18.25 million over the last three months.

At present, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has a stock price of $50.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $50.85 after an opening price of $50.52. The day’s lowest price was $50.20, and it closed at $50.54.

Cisco Systems Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $53.83 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $38.60 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 208.07B and boasts a workforce of 83300 employees.

Cisco Systems Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Cisco Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.92, with a change in price of +2.76. Similarly, Cisco Systems Inc. recorded 17,628,078 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.79%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSCO stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

CSCO Stock Stochastic Average

Cisco Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.29%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.99% and 46.09%, respectively.

CSCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CSCO has fallen by 0.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.61%.