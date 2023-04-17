Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Chevron Corporation’s current trading price is -10.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $132.54 and $189.68. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.51 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.87 million observed over the last three months.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) current stock price is $170.32. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $172.88 after opening at $172.50. The stock’s lowest point was $171.22 before it closed at $172.44.

In terms of market performance, Chevron Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $189.68 on 11/14/22, while the lowest value was $132.54 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 328.12B and boasts a workforce of 43846 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Chevron Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Chevron Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 170.34, with a change in price of -12.03. Similarly, Chevron Corporation recorded 8,297,042 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.57%.

How CVX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVX stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

CVX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Chevron Corporation over the last 50 days is at 85.99%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.82% and 95.63%, respectively.

CVX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.05%. The price of CVX increased 10.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.21%.