Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Carvana Co.’s current trading price is -91.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 152.92%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.55 and $103.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 24.11 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Carvana Co. (CVNA) currently stands at $8.98. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.80 after starting at $9.47. The stock’s lowest price was $8.68 before closing at $8.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Carvana Co. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $103.42 on 04/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.55 on 12/07/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.77B and boasts a workforce of 16600 employees.

Carvana Co.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Carvana Co. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.89, with a change in price of +0.88. Similarly, Carvana Co. recorded 23,880,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.92%.

CVNA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Carvana Co. over the last 50 days is 24.13%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 52.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.57% and 61.60%, respectively.

CVNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 89.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -52.42%. The price of CVNA fallen by 21.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.56%.