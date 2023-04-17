Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

The present stock price for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is $2.79. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.50 after an opening price of $3.50. The stock briefly fell to $2.55 before ending the session at $3.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.53 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.28 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of TAST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is -20.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.28 to $3.53. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.17 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 197.11M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.94, with a change in price of +1.24. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 169,002 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +80.00%.

Examining TAST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.19.

TAST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 55.95%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.45% and 88.59%, respectively.

TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 105.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 82.35%. The price of TAST fallen by 34.78% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.33%.