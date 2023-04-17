Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Canoo Inc.’s current trading price is -87.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.50 and $5.26. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.11 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 22.77 million observed over the last three months.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) currently has a stock price of $0.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.6892 after opening at $0.6366. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.634 before it closed at $0.65.

Canoo Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.26 on 04/25/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.50 on 04/10/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 306.46M and boasts a workforce of 812 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9815, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, Canoo Inc. recorded 17,530,035 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.78%.

How GOEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOEV stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Canoo Inc. over the past 50 days is 21.68%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 73.00% and 54.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GOEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -44.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -51.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOEV has fallen by 19.69%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.33%.