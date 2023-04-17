C: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 9.57%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of C has fallen by 10.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.07%.

At present, Citigroup Inc. (C) has a stock price of $49.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $49.89 after an opening price of $48.17. The day’s lowest price was $48.02, and it closed at $47.30.

Citigroup Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $54.56 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $40.01 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of C Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Citigroup Inc.’s current trading price is -9.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.88%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $40.01 and $54.56. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 33.04 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 19.92 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Citigroup Inc. (C) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.07B and boasts a workforce of 240000 employees.

Citigroup Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Citigroup Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.98, with a change in price of +1.31. Similarly, Citigroup Inc. recorded 19,111,656 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.72%.

C’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for C stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.49.

C Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Citigroup Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 67.29%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 92.33% and 88.29% respectively.