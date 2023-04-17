BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -76.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 453.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.58 and $13.59. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 25.8 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 10.44 million observed over the last three months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has a current stock price of $3.21. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.55 after opening at $3.02. The stock’s low for the day was $2.90, and it eventually closed at $2.79.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $13.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value being $0.58 on 12/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 398.49M and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.16, with a change in price of +2.21. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. recorded 7,889,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +222.00%.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 32.32%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 83.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.98% and 78.04%, respectively.

BBAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 376.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 137.78%. The price of BBAI fallen by 80.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 27.89%.