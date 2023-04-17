Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Inc. (BBBY) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -90.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -95.49%. The price of BBBY leaped by -76.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.99%.

The stock price for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) currently stands at $0.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.254 after starting at $0.2501. The stock’s lowest price was $0.2327 before closing at $0.26.

The market performance of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.00 on 08/17/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.25 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of BBBY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current trading price is -99.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.25 and $30.00. The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 87.67 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 78.09 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -95.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 119.75M and boasts a workforce of 32000 employees.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1823, with a change in price of -3.21. Similarly, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. recorded 62,529,250 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -93.10%.

BBBY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.08%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.34% and 0.84%, respectively.