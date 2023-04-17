Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) currently has a stock price of $4.90. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.915 after opening at $4.70. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.70 before it closed at $4.67.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.29 on 03/09/23, and the lowest price during that time was $1.94, recorded on 07/22/22.

52-week price history of BBAR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s current trading price is -7.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 153.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.94 and $5.29. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.81B and boasts a workforce of 5888 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.08, with a change in price of +2.19. Similarly, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. recorded 710,314 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +80.81%.

BBAR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBAR stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

BBAR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 75.00%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.16% and 87.83%, respectively.

BBAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 25.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 68.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBAR has fallen by 24.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.00%.