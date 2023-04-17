Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Inc. (PBR) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.24%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.64%. The price of PBR fallen by 20.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.82%.

Currently, the stock price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $12.06. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.095 after opening at $11.855. The stock touched a low of $11.85 before closing at $11.89.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.04 on 10/21/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $8.88 on 12/14/22.

52-week price history of PBR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current trading price is -24.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.88 and $16.04. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 16.69 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 22.58 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.11B and boasts a workforce of 45149 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.83, with a change in price of +0.60. Similarly, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras recorded 25,902,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.24%.

PBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBR stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras over the past 50 days is 98.62%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.62%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 96.03% and 95.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.