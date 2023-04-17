AMZN’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 22.04% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 22.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.20%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMZN has fallen by 6.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.44%.

At present, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has a stock price of $102.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $103.2013 after an opening price of $102.07. The day’s lowest price was $101.11, and it closed at $102.40.

The market performance of Amazon.com Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $158.65 on 04/19/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $81.43 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of AMZN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Amazon.com Inc.’s current trading price is -35.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.89%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $81.43 and $158.65. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 50.34 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 64.51 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1049.32B and boasts a workforce of 1541000 employees.

Amazon.com Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Amazon.com Inc. as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 95.01, with a change in price of +7.66. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. recorded 67,959,047 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.08%.

AMZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMZN stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

AMZN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Amazon.com Inc. over the last 50 days is 55.60%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 80.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.31% and 64.38%, respectively.