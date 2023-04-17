Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Amyris Inc.’s current trading price is -80.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.04%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.99 and $4.86. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.44 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 4.83 million over the last 3 months.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) stock is currently valued at $0.97. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.055 after opening at $1.05. The stock briefly dropped to $0.9502 before ultimately closing at $1.05.

In terms of market performance, Amyris Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.86 on 09/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.99 on 04/14/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 384.92M and boasts a workforce of 1598 employees.

Amyris Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Amyris Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5196, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, Amyris Inc. recorded 5,312,035 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.25%.

AMRS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Amyris Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.02%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.34% and 21.31% respectively.

AMRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -36.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -60.90%. The price of AMRS decreased -18.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -25.40%.