American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -40.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.65 and $21.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 27.37 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 23.34 million over the last 3 months.

At present, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has a stock price of $12.79. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $13.055 after an opening price of $12.98. The day’s lowest price was $12.73, and it closed at $12.95.

American Airlines Group Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $21.42 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $11.65 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.45B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

American Airlines Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.81, with a change in price of -1.16. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 24,989,771 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.32%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, American Airlines Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.27%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 5.70% and 19.37% respectively.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AAL has leaped by -7.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.71%.