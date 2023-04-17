AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -69.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.77 and $16.89 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 35.73 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 39.0 million over the last three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock is currently valued at $5.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.76 after opening at $5.74. The stock briefly dropped to $4.90 before ultimately closing at $5.46.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.89 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.77 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.83B and boasts a workforce of 2787 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.50, with a change in price of -2.27. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. recorded 34,730,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.72%.

AMC Stock Stochastic Average

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 26.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.47% and 81.05%, respectively.

AMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.48%. The price of AMC increased 21.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.49%.