Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -17.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.63%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $83.34 and $131.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 26.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 40.0 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) currently stands at $108.87. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $108.94 after starting at $106.89. The stock’s lowest price was $106.84 before closing at $107.43.

In terms of market performance, Alphabet Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $131.40 on 04/20/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $83.34 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1380.39B and boasts a workforce of 190234 employees.

Alphabet Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Alphabet Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.20, with a change in price of +10.51. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 35,359,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.69%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOOGL stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

GOOGL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Alphabet Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.54%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.56% and 81.07%, respectively.

GOOGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 23.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.59%. The price of GOOGL fallen by 13.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.42%.