Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Agrify Corporation’s current trading price is -99.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.14 and $40.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.56 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.23 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Agrify Corporation (AGFY) currently stands at $0.18. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.2099 after starting at $0.2093. The stock’s lowest price was $0.1816 before closing at $0.22.

Agrify Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $40.60 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.14 on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.61M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4797, with a change in price of -0.94. Similarly, Agrify Corporation recorded 1,614,494 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.72%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGFY stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

AGFY Stock Stochastic Average

Agrify Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 10.85%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.83% and 45.72%, respectively.

AGFY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -45.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -98.09%. The price of AGFY leaped by -43.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.75%.