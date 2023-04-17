ADAP’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.52%. The price of ADAP increased 20.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.93%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) stock is currently valued at $1.36. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.40 after opening at $1.27. The stock briefly dropped to $1.27 before ultimately closing at $1.27.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.65 on 11/14/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.01 on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of ADAP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current trading price is -48.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.01 and $2.65. The Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.59 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 209.90M and boasts a workforce of 534 employees.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5685, with a change in price of -0.99. Similarly, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc recorded 521,120 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.13%.

ADAP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADAP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ADAP Stock Stochastic Average

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.29% and 76.67%, respectively.