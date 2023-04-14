Yum! Brands Inc. Inc. (YUM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 27.94%. Over the past 30 days, the price of YUM has fallen by 6.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.06%.

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is currently priced at $134.66. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $134.705 after opening at $132.65. The day’s lowest price was $132.01 before the stock closed at $131.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $133.77 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $103.96 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of YUM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current trading price is 0.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.52%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $103.96 and $133.77. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.73 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.54 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.67B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Yum! Brands Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Yum! Brands Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 128.84, with a change in price of +10.70. Similarly, Yum! Brands Inc. recorded 1,597,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.63%.

YUM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Yum! Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.59%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 88.08% and 83.36% respectively.