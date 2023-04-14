WRB’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) currently has a stock price of $61.87. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $62.89 after opening at $62.30. The lowest recorded price for the day was $61.75 before it closed at $62.66.

The market performance of W. R. Berkley Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $76.46 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $58.92, recorded on 03/24/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of WRB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s current trading price is -19.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $58.92 and $76.46. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.39B and boasts a workforce of 8186 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For W. R. Berkley Corporation

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating W. R. Berkley Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.67, with a change in price of -9.95. Similarly, W. R. Berkley Corporation recorded 1,361,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.82%.

WRB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WRB stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

WRB Stock Stochastic Average

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 26.93%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 62.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.03% and 78.79%, respectively.

WRB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WRB has fallen by 2.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.95%.