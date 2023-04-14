UA’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -7.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 30.96%. The price of UA fallen by 12.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.47%.

The present stock price for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is $8.29. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.34 after an opening price of $8.28. The stock briefly fell to $8.21 before ending the session at $8.18.

Under Armour Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $15.71 on 04/21/22 and the lowest value was $5.74 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of UA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Under Armour Inc.’s current trading price is -47.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.74 and $15.71. The Under Armour Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.65 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.07 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Under Armour Inc. (UA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.88B.

Under Armour Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Under Armour Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.94, with a change in price of +0.04. Similarly, Under Armour Inc. recorded 2,885,251 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.48%.

UA Stock Stochastic Average

Under Armour Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.90%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.14% and 77.47%, respectively.