ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s current trading price is -97.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.03 and $41.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

The stock price for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) currently stands at $1.08. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.16 after starting at $1.15. The stock’s lowest price was $1.04 before closing at $1.12.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $41.67 on 04/19/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.03 on 04/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.66M and boasts a workforce of 185 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9213, with a change in price of -1.35. Similarly, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. recorded 607,154 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TBLT stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TBLT Stock Stochastic Average

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.94%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.82% and 10.01%, respectively.

TBLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -53.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -54.04%. The price of TBLT leaped by -34.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.